Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.6706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

