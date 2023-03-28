Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 959,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.87% of Silgan worth $49,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Silgan by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 51,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Silgan by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Silgan by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Silgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

