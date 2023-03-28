SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 3.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.80 and last traded at $128.01. Approximately 15,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 246,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 129.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,431 shares of company stock worth $41,125,124. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

