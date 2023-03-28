SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) CFO Purchases $164,400.00 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. 4,035,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,299. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.