SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 101,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SMBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

SMBK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.26. 33,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.74.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

