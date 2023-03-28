Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Guggenheim

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.06.

SMAR opened at $46.62 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Smartsheet by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

