Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 221106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$26.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, focuses on developing marketing engagement platforms in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Its solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates, and receipt processing. The company also engages in designing, executing, and promoting marketing programs.

