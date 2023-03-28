SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SOL Global Investments Stock Performance
SOLCF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.33.
About SOL Global Investments
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.