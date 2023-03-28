Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.17. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

