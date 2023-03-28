Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Solid Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $2.02. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.
