Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by $2.02. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 748,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

Further Reading

