SOMESING (SSX) Hits Market Cap of $50.78 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $50.78 million and $852,607.50 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,472,640 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

