Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNOA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 5,241,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,768. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

