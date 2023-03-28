Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Up 1.1%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.27). 89,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 625,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.27).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.66. The firm has a market cap of £55.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

In related news, insider Lesley Watt bought 43,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £9,932.32 ($12,203.37). Insiders own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

