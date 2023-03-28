Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,079 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

BAC stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

