Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.2% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its position in BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Shares of BLK opened at $648.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

