SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 653.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.23. 433,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,838. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

