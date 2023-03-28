SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $119,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,677,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.30. 1,301,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,305. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $354.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.18.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

