SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Position Trimmed by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,922,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823,700 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up about 11.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 9.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $709,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPYD stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.