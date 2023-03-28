SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Price Performance

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Company Profile

