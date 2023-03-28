SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLFGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Price Performance

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysiaand Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.