SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day moving average is $124.19.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

