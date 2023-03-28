SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SPI Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPI Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPI Energy Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

