Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWSS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,115. Springwater Special Situations has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the fourth quarter valued at $3,025,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its position in Springwater Special Situations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 179,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

