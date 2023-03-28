Square Token (SQUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.60 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Square Token has a total market cap of $48.60 million and $2.26 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for about $23.50 or 0.00086084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Square Token has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 24.44013029 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,456,149.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

