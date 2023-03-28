Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.75.

NYSE:SWK opened at $76.42 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 136,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 877.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

