Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 14th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

NYSE:SCM opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. Raymond James lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

