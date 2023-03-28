Stephens Consulting LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

