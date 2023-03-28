Stephens Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 430.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,903,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

