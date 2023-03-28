Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 47,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.76 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

