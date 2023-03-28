Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $190.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

