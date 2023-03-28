Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys 171 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

