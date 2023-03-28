Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 3,143 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

