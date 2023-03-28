Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

