Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Invests $216,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TT opened at $180.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

