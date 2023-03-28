Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $335.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

