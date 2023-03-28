Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 5.9%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €24.85 ($26.72) and last traded at €24.78 ($26.65). Approximately 252,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 270,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.40 ($25.16).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,276 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,939,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 469,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

