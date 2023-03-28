Stifel Nicolaus Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$150.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a C$143.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.54.
Shares of DOO stock opened at C$103.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 52 week low of C$76.72 and a 52 week high of C$120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$113.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.57.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.
