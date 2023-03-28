StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $14,436.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.17.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

