StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 million, a P/E ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 0.80.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

