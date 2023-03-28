StockNews.com Downgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Medpace Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $183.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $241.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 2,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 273,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Medpace by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 218,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $43,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.