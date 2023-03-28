StockNews.com Downgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $183.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 2,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 273,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Medpace by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 218,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $43,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

