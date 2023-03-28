StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.84. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neovasc

Neovasc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Natixis owned 1.82% of Neovasc at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.