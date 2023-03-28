StockNews.com Lowers American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
ARL opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.