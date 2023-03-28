StockNews.com Lowers American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

