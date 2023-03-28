StockNews.com Upgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

About American Superconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 752,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 84.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,522,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.