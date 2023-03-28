StockNews.com Upgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
AMSC stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
