StockNews.com Upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

