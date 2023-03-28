StockNews.com Upgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
SP Plus Stock Performance
NASDAQ SP opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $655.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after buying an additional 83,069 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,193,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 903,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,740,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
