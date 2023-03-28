Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

SEOAY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 74,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,353. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.