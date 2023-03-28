Straight Path Wealth Management Buys 50,098 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 226.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 5,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,236. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $494.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

