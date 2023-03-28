Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 1,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial makes up 0.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of B. Riley Financial worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,023,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

RILY traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,509. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.45%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,459.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,219,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,607,497.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,956,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,459.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,219,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,607,497.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 137,096 shares of company stock worth $4,739,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

