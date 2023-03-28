Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,062 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.48. 455,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

