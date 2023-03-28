Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUTNY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 70,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,383. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

