Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS SUTNY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 70,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,383. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
