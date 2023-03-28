Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 on April 17th

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 148.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $133.04. The company had a trading volume of 58,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

